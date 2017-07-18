 Top
    Close photo mode

    Co-rapporteur of PACE commission Samad Seyidov arrives in Serbia

    Deputy of Milli Majlis leaves for Belgrade

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy of Milli Majlis, the Co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for monitoring of Serbia Samad Seyidov has arrived in Belgrade.

    Report informs citing the PACE official website, together with other co-rapporteur, deputy from Finland Maria Guzenina S. Seyidov will make a fact-finding visit to Belgrade, Bujanovac and Preševo, from 18 to 21 July, to monitor the implementation of the Resolution 1858 (2012) on the honouring of obligations and commitments by Serbia.

    Meetings are also scheduled with leaders and representatives of political parties (ruling coalition, opposition and minority parties), members of the Serbian delegation to PACE, the State Prosecutor, as well as with representatives of the diplomatic community, NGOs and the media.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi