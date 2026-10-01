Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    CICA discusses role of media in intercultural dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 14:14
    CICA discusses role of media in intercultural dialogue

    A panel session dedicated to the role of the media in strengthening social solidarity and intercultural dialogue was held in Baku as part of the CICA Media Forum, themed Building Trust Through Media in a Polarized World.

    According to Report, the discussion was moderated by Shafag Mehraliyeva, a lecturer at ADA University.

    Wajiha Qamar, Pakistan's Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, underscored the important role of the media in shaping public opinion and fostering connections between societies.

    Salkyn Sarnogoeva, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, highlighted the role of social media, bloggers, and influencers in strengthening trust among peoples.

    "Media can bring peoples and traditions closer together," she said.

    Panel participants from various countries agreed that the media plays a key role in promoting trust, mutual understanding, and intercultural dialogue among nations.

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) media forum intercultural dialogue
    AQEM Media Forumunda mədəniyyətlərarası dialoqun gücləndirilməsində medianın rolu müzakirə olunub
    На Медиафоруме СВМДА обсудили роль медиа в укреплении межкультурного диалога
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