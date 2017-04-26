Chinese Ambassador: Azerbaijan an important country in Silk Road region

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ China has become the seventh largest trading partner for Azerbaijan and the third source of imports in 2016.

Report informs citing Xinhua, Chinese ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua said.

According to him, within 25 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan, a healthy and stable development of relations is maintained, exchange and cooperation in all spheres are continuously deepening.

"In trade and economic cooperation, China has become the seventh largest trading partner for Azerbaijan and the third source of imports. According to the statistics of the Chinese side, volume of trade between China and Azerbaijan has reached $ 769 mln in 2016, and growth over the previous year was 15.4%", ambassador said.

Speaking about the Silk Road project, Chinese diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan is an important country in region of the project.

"The introduction of the "China's One Belt, One Road" initiative provided Azerbaijan and other traditional energy countries with a rare historical chance to transform the economy, met with a high degree of approval among all Azerbaijani circles. Now the parties are making efforts to implement the "One Belt, One Road" initiative with the strategic concept of Azerbaijan until 2020, so as to learn new areas of cooperation, discover new prospects for cooperation, realize mutual benefit”, he said.

Wei Jinghua noted that official Beijing is satisfied with results of the development of China-Azerbaijan relations in 25 years and confident in the future of interstate relations.