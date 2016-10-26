Charter flight may be launched between Azerbaijan and Croatia

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We consider the visit of Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic to Azerbaijan as successful."

Report informs, Charge d'Affaires of Croatia in Azerbaijan Refik Sabanovic told reporters.

According to him, during her visit with the President of Azerbaijan K.Grabar-Kitarovic said Croatia is ready to support Azerbaijan as member of the European Union and NATO and in other organizations. R. Sabanovic added President of Croatia promised to raise the level of the office of Croatia in Baku to the embassy level and will do it very soon.

President suggested exact sectors where two countries can cooperate such as agriculture, shipbuilding, food industry. Trade turnover was 200 mln. dollar and had a negative balance, the country has import 90% from Azerbaijan and export only 10%.

"Tourism was also one of the main topic. We are preparing charter flights from 1 July and we will have it two month and flights will be one time per week from Pula to Baku. We are preparing visit of intergovernmental meeting at the end of year", he said.