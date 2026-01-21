Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Charles Michel to Ilham Aliyev: We wish to demonstrate our support for all your efforts to make this peace agreement a reality

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 11:12
    The peace agreement Azerbaijan has jointly implemented with Armenia sends a very strong signal to countries around the world, Charles Michel, former President of the European Council and member of the Zayed Award judging committee, stated during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Despite difficulties, past and present suffering, there is a shared will to look to the future – even modestly – with optimism and hope. This aligns with the values we wish to promote and defend. Because we believe these values should be encouraged even more in the future. I would like to reiterate that we appreciate your leadership and this peace agreement. Through our decision on the award, we wish to demonstrate our support for all your efforts to make this peace agreement a reality, and to express positive hopes and prospects for the region, the South Caucasus, and the wider area," Michel said.

    Charles Michel Ilham Aliyev peace agreement South Caucasus
    Şarl Mişel İlham Əliyevə: Sülh razılaşmasının reallaşması üçün bütün səylərə dəstəyimizi nümayiş etdirmək istəyirik

