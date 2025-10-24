Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Charles Michel lauds Azerbaijan's decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 14:42
    Charles Michel lauds Azerbaijan's decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Azerbaijan's decision to lift all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia is a very important step, former President of the European Council Charles Michel said in an interview with Report.

    He noted that such progress would have been difficult to imagine only a few months or years ago.

    "But today, this decision has already been implemented – it is a real and concrete fact. I understand that there are still certain challenges and sensitive issues, and we must be aware of them. However, the adoption of such decisions, in my view, is an encouraging signal. My hope is that in the coming months, both sides will make further efforts in this direction, making the path of peace irreversible," Michel said.

    During a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia - in place since Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories back in the early 1990s - had been lifted.

    The head of state added that the first such transit shipment was Kazakh grain being transported to Armenia.

    Read the full interview with Carles Michel here.

    Azerbaijan Armenia restrictions on cargo transit Charles Michel
    Şarl Mişel: Azərbaycandan Ermənistana yüklərin tranzitinə qoyulan məhdudiyyətlərin aradan qaldırılması mühüm addımdır
    Шарль Мишель: Снятие ограничений на транзит грузов из Азербайджана в Армению — важный шаг

    Latest News

    15:00

    Azerbaijan to assess readiness of state institutions for AI application

    ICT
    14:59

    Expert urges to adopt international AI standards in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    14:55

    Istanbul Arbitration Centre to involve Azerbaijani arbitrators in its work

    Foreign policy
    14:54

    Almaty to host Turkic Creative Economy Forum

    Business
    14:42

    Charles Michel lauds Azerbaijan's decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:37

    Putin makes phone call to President of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    14:30

    Azerbaijani official: Arbitration provides great opportunity for broad judicial reforms

    Domestic policy
    14:27

    Minister: Expanding mutual investment within OTS important direction of integration

    Business
    14:25
    Photo

    Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of Eternity-2025 exercise

    Military
    All News Feed