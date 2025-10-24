Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    • 24 October, 2025
    Charles Michel: Arbitration must remain apolitical and fair

    Arbitration should not be used as a tool for geopolitical agendas or politicized, said former European Council President and former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the international event marking the opening of the Baku Arbitration Center on Friday, Report informs.

    Michel emphasized that arbitration is one of the world's oldest civil and cultural methods of dispute resolution. "Even when interests clash, the law must remain supreme. Arbitration, which began in ancient Greece, has now developed worldwide and is grounded in the rule of law. An arbitrator represents peace and offers parties a lawful way to resolve disputes. Mutual consent forms the foundation of arbitration," he stated.

    He also noted that states and some political actors may seek certain advantages: "Arbitration may sometimes face threats, but it must not become a tool of geopolitical issues or be politicized. Arbitration is an example of international law in action. When politics closes doors, legislation must open them."

