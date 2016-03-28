Chargé d'affaires: Sudan and Azerbaijan support each other at various international organizations

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Sudan and Azerbaijan support each other in the framework of various international organizations, including the UN. Report informs, the Sudanese charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan, Mohamed El Balla Osman Mohamed said.

"We support the efforts to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support each other with Azerbaijan in various international markets", said the charge d'affaires.

He reminded that Azerbaijan's diplomatic relations with Sudan were established in 1992.

According to him, today the Sudan is interested in the development of educational and cultural ties between the two countries, particularly in the two Sudanese universities - the International African University and the State University of Khartoum - which give an opportunity for education for 12 students from Azerbaijan.