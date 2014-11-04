 Top
    Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee to visit Azerbaijan

    Lebedev will attend the opening of the international banking conference in Baku

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev will visit Azerbaijan next week. Report was told in CIS Executive Committee, S. Lebedev will participate in the opening of International Banking Conference of the CIS countries, which will be held in Baku on November 13-16.

    Conference is organized by the Financial and Banking Council of CIS and the International Bank of Azerbaijan, with the support of Executive Committee of the CIS.

    It is expected that during the visit, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee will also hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

