Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Council for Cultural Affairs of Iran, Ibrahim Pursaman has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Cultural Center of Islamic Republic of Iran, during the visit Ibrahim Pursaman will hold several meetings in Baku, at which he will discuss the prospects of bilateral cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

In addition, the meeting will be held in the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).