Candidates for post of OSCE secretary general identified

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, candidates for the post of the OSCE Secretary General will make speeches in the organization, present their programs, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Candidates for the post of the OSCE Secretary General will be heard today. Five candidates have been nominated: Permanent Representative of Belarus to the OSCE and international organizations in Vienna Elena Kupchina, former Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, former head of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, former Foreign Minister of Finland Ilkka Kanerva, former European Commissioner for Enlargement Štefan Füle, former Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the OSCE Thomas Greminger.

The candidates are expected to present their priorities in this position, after which the election will begin.

The current OSCE Secretary General, Lamberto Zannier, has been in office since June 2011. His term of office expires in June 2017.