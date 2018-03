Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev arrived in Azerbaijan today.

Report informs, aim of the visit is to attend the closing ceremony of Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of two countries.

President Rosen Plevneliyev welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.