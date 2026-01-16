Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 12:37
    Bual Moninder: Sikhs are persecuted even outside India

    India does not leave Sikhs alone, even beyond its borders, Sikh Federation Chairman Bual Moninder Singh told journalists on the sidelines of an international conference on the Indian government's repressive policies against minorities in India, Report informs.

    He noted that over the past three years, cases of violence against Sikhs have been recorded in the UK and Canada, including murders committed by Indian agents.

    Singh stated that what is happening is a continuation of the systemic violence that Sikhs and other minorities have faced for over 70 years, since 1947.

    The Sikh Federation chairman expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its hospitality and the high level of organization of the event, noting the importance of international solidarity and NGO cooperation at UN venues and beyond.

    "We are not here to flee violence, but to confront it," he emphasized, adding that Sikhs seek to be heard not as victims, but as a people who have been defending their rights and freedom for decades.

    He noted that Sikhs stand in solidarity with other ethnic minorities in India-Dalits, Nagas, and Christians-who, he said, also face systemic violence.

    Singh emphasized the need to draw the international community's attention to issues of freedom and the rights of ethnic minorities in India, including Muslims, Christians, and Dalits.

    Bual Moninder: Zikhlər Hindistandan kənarda da təqib olunurlar
    Буал Мониндер: Сикхов преследуют даже за пределами Индии

