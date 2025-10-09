Brussels discusses return of Western Azerbaijanis

An international conference titled "Returning home and regional peace" was held in Brussels on the initiative of the Reformist Women and Innovations Public Union, dedicated to discussing legal and other aspects of the return of Western Azerbaijanis.

According to Report, the conference was attended by representatives of analytical centers, international organizations, non-governmental structures operating in Brussels, as well as socio-political figures.

Participants discussed issues of voluntary repatriation of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homeland, support for their reintegration, implementation of labor and educational initiatives for persons in need of international protection, as well as prospects for realizing the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands. Special attention was paid to the possible role of the European Union, the UN, and other international structures in this process. Subhan Rahimli, a representative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, participated in the event.

In her opening speech, the head of the Reformist Women and Innovations Public Union, Vusalya Huseynli, noted that holding the conference specifically in Brussels – the political center of Europe and the capital of Belgium – is aimed at attracting the attention of European analytical and socio-political circles to the issues of voluntary repatriation and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland.

Huseynli emphasized that when discussing topics related to the repatriation of refugees and IDPs, the realization of the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return should be an integral part of the agenda. According to her, international organizations must show greater activity in this direction and exclude any forms of discrimination.