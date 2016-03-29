British Minister for Europe welcomes court's decision to release Intigam Aliyev

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ British Minister for Europe, David Lidington welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan to release Intigam Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain.

"I welcome the decision by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan to release leading human rights lawyer Intigam Aliyev. I urge the Government of Azerbaijan to build on the momentum created by this positive step and the pardons of 17 March. The United Kingdom is ready to assist the Government’s efforts to further strengthen democracy and human rights in Azerbaijan", Lidington stated.