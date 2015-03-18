British Embassy warns Azerbaijani citizens

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ British Embassy in Azerbaijan warned the Azerbaijani citizens who intend to visit that country during Novruz holiday. Report informs referring to the statement of the British Embassy, on March 20-27, there can be some delays in receiving and sending documents back between Baku and Istanbul due to Novruz holiday.

"As always, The documents of those who applied for the "Priority Visa" service that accelerates visa process, will be quickly considered, however, there may be delays in this procedure too," the Embassy stated.

Visa section of the Embassy will be closed on March 20 and 23, due to Novruz holiday.