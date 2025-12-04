Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    British Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Defense is key pillar of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 13:06
    The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, shared a post on social media about President Ilham Aliyev's reception of the UK's Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, Lord Vernon Coaker.

    According to Report, the ambassador highlighted that defense is a key pillar of strategic partnership: "I was pleased to meet with Ilham Aliyev, together with Lord Vernon Coaker, and discuss future opportunities in the defense sector. The UK welcomes the progress made throughout the year and is proud of the growing defense ties with Azerbaijan."

    Böyük Britaniyanın Azərbaycanda səfiri: Müdafiə strateji tərəfdaşlığın əsas sütunudur
    Посол Великобритании в Баку: Оборона - ключевой элемент партнерства с Азербайджаном

