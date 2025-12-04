British Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Defense is key pillar of strategic partnership
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 13:06
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, shared a post on social media about President Ilham Aliyev's reception of the UK's Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, Lord Vernon Coaker.
According to Report, the ambassador highlighted that defense is a key pillar of strategic partnership: "I was pleased to meet with Ilham Aliyev, together with Lord Vernon Coaker, and discuss future opportunities in the defense sector. The UK welcomes the progress made throughout the year and is proud of the growing defense ties with Azerbaijan."
