Book of condolences opened in Embassy of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan opened a book of condolences in regard with the death of the former First Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan, Turdakun Usubaliev.

Report was told in the embassy, the book of condolences will be open today and tomorrow from 11a.m to 4p.m.Baku time.

T.Usubaliev led the Kyrgyz SSR from 1961 to 1985.

The former head of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan, died on September 7 in Bishkek at the age of 96.