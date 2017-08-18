Bolivian President invites Azerbaijani President to the IV Gas Summit

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been invited to attend the Fourth Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Gas Summit to be held in Bolivia on November 20-24, 2017.

Report was informed by Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), an invitation letter has been presented by Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, at the meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

Fernando Huanacuni Mamani visited the Alley of Honors and laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Visiting Alley of Martyrs he paid tribute to the memory of martyrs and laid a wreath at the “Eternal Fire” Memorial.

Within the visit, Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Fernando Huanacuni Mamani had tête-à-tête and extended meetings.

The Ministers noted importance of mutual visits to foster the friendship bonds and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bolivia and in this regard, stressed the significance of the first Official Visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Fernando Huanacuni Mamani to Azerbaijan. At the meeting the Ministers reviewed the current status of bilateral relationship and noted that there are vast opportunities for cooperation in the energy, economy, commerce, agriculture, mining, education and other spheres between the countries. In the humanitarian sphere exchange of students and scholars was particularly highlighted.

The Ministers commended the cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations and reiterated their appreciation for Bolivian support to Azerbaijan’s nomination to the United Nations Economic and Social Council for the term of 2017-2019 and Azerbaijan’s support to Bolivian nomination to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term of 2015-2017. The Ministers recalled the fruitful cooperation of two countries within the Non-Aligned Movement and expressed conviction that hosting by Azerbaijan the XVIII Summit of the Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019 and Azerbaijan’s NAM Chairmanship in 2019-2022 will contribute to promoting the noble goals and objectives of NAM.

Ministers reiterated their mutual respect and support to each other’s political independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. Both authorities emphasized inadmissibility of interfering in internal affairs of states and expressed their strong condemnation of aggressive separatism and all forms and manifestation of terrorism.

During the meeting the Minsters exchanged views on further expansion of legal base between the countries and agreed on to encourage parliamentary cooperation.

The Ministers signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Multinational State of Bolivia on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.