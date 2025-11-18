Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional security

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 12:14
    Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional security

    Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it a key player in regional security, Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the Eurasian Security & Prosperity Portfolio at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan's geographic location determines the country's important role in ensuring stability and security in the region... Azerbaijan needs to actively engage with allies such as the United States, Türkiye, and Israel to coordinate efforts to stabilize the broader Middle East," the expert noted.

    Furthermore, Bokhari believes that Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation eastward, particularly with Türkiye and Pakistan, which opens up new opportunities for regional cooperation.

    He emphasized that successfully achieving these goals will also require closer collaboration with European powers and the United States.

    Azerbaijan-US think tanks Kamran Bokhari
    Boxari: Azərbaycan coğrafi mövqeyi sayəsində regional sabitliyin təmin edilməsində mühüm rol oynayır
    Бохари: Азербайджан играет важную роль в обеспечении стабильности региона благодаря геоположению

    Latest News

    12:59

    John DiPirro: Implementation of TRIPP corridor is crucial for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Witkoff to visit Türkiye

    Other countries
    12:35

    US State Department official visits Georgia to discuss Trump Route

    Region
    12:33

    John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peace

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Italy by almost 30%

    Energy
    12:14

    Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional security

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus rising

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Farhad Mammadov: Specific dates for Armenian public representatives' visit to Azerbaijan already determined

    Foreign policy
    11:49

    Baku to host 9th International Banking Forum

    Finance
    All News Feed