Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional security

Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it a key player in regional security, Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the Eurasian Security & Prosperity Portfolio at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan's geographic location determines the country's important role in ensuring stability and security in the region... Azerbaijan needs to actively engage with allies such as the United States, Türkiye, and Israel to coordinate efforts to stabilize the broader Middle East," the expert noted.

Furthermore, Bokhari believes that Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation eastward, particularly with Türkiye and Pakistan, which opens up new opportunities for regional cooperation.

He emphasized that successfully achieving these goals will also require closer collaboration with European powers and the United States.