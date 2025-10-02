BIG's report included in UN Secretary-General"s program of action

The report of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has been included in the United Nations Secretary-General"s "Program of Activities for the Implementation of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent" for 2025, Report informs, citing BIG.

In the Secretary-General"s report, the Baku Initiative Group is mentioned as the only NGO among global civil society organizations working on the decolonization and independence of peoples living on small islands.

In May 2025, BIG submitted its report on activities carried out under the "Second International Decade for People of African Descent" to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.