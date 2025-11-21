Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    BERNAMA: AI helps shape the right narrative for the audience

    Foreign policy
    21 November, 2025
    • 16:34
    BERNAMA: AI helps shape the right narrative for the audience

    Artificial intelligence helps convey the right and accurate narrative to the audience, Mastura Hassan, Head of the Commercial Department of the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), said at the D-8 media forum in Baku.

    Report quotes her as saying that BERNAMA actively cooperates not only with government bodies but also with the corporate sector, helping to shape companies" public image and ensure the proper perception of their activities. At the same time, artificial intelligence has become one of the key tools for working with the modern audience.

    Hassan noted that today a significant part of the target audience consists of young people who prefer concise, visual, and easily digestible content. "That is why we use AI when creating promotional materials-be it videos or visual products," she emphasized.

    At the same time, the BERNAMA representative reminded that modern technologies do not replace the fundamental professional principles of journalism. "Fact-checking is crucial. Speed, accuracy, and transparency are necessary to ensure that information reaches the intended audience and that the narrative remains clear," Mastura Hassan said.

    BERNAMA artificial intelligence Mastura Hassan D-8 Media Forum
    Malayziya nümayəndəsi: Süni intellekt auditoriya üçün doğru narrativi formalaşdırmağa kömək edir
    BERNAMA: ИИ помогает формировать правильный нарратив для аудитории

