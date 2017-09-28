 Top
    Close photo mode

    Belgian Foreign Ministry: We will continue to develop cooperation and share our experience with Azerbaijan

    Belgium will develop this cooperation with the prospect of friendship and mutual respect© MFA of Belgium

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ We will continue to develop cooperation and share our experience with Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, this is stated in the statement of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Azerbaijan.

    “We will continue to deepen our relations and to share our experience, from a perspective of friendship and mutual respect and on the basis of the rule of law, good governance and multilateral cooperation for prosperity, peace and security”, the statement reads.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi