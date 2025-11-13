Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 20:27
    Belgian envoy: Peace between Baku and Yerevan will benefit everyone

    The agreement on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and recent confidence-building measures lay the foundation for long-term and sustainable peace in the region.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the Belgian Ambassador to Baku Julien de Fraipont at a ceremonial reception organized on the occasion of the King's Day.

    "I would like to congratulate the leadership of Azerbaijan on the decisive steps taken recently to establish relations with Armenia. The normalization agreement, ongoing projects to restore communications, as well as recent confidence-building measures create a solid foundation for establishing sustainable peace," the diplomat said.

    "This will benefit everyone in the region and beyond, becoming a source of hope and inspiration," he added.

    Belçika səfiri: Bakı ilə İrəvan arasında sülh regionda və ondan kənarda hər kəsə fayda verəcək
    Посол Бельгии: Мир между Баку и Ереваном принесет пользу всем в регионе и за его пределами

