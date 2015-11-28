 Top
    Belarus President presented awards to Yaqub Eyyubov and Khanlar Fatiyev

    They were awarded for their significant personal contribution to the strengthening and development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko presented the Order of Merit to the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Production Association "Ganja Automobile Plant", Khanlar Fatiyev.

    Report informs referring to BELTA, the highest award they won for his significant personal contribution to the strengthening and development of trade and economic relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

