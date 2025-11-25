Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 19:49
    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Creating an NGO Platform for OTS member states is a timely and very important step.

    Report informs that this was stated by the Chairman of the Yuksalish movement, member of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Bobur Bekmurodov.

    According to Bekmurodov, this platform, which has united non-governmental organizations of Turkic states and Turkic peoples, is of great importance: "We see how the leaders of our countries build friendly relations, solve various issues together, actively participate in eliminating both internal and global problems. The leaders put forward new ideas with the aim of bringing our peoples closer together."

    Bekmurodov noted that the friendship of leaders is an important factor, but for the sustainability of this process, it is necessary to form a sincere and permanent friendship between peoples: "This platform is a unique space that allows our peoples to become even closer."

    Bekmurodov: TDT-yə üzv ölkələrin QHT-lərinin Platformasının yaradılması olduqca vacib addımdır
    Бекмуродов: Создание Платформы НПО стран-членов ОТГ является важным шагом

