    Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peace

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 17:55
    Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peace

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that eliminating Armenia's constitutional territorial claims against Azerbaijan would create an opportunity to secure a final peace between the two countries.

    According to Report, the minister made the remarks during his speech at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.

    "Removing the territorial claims that still remain in Armenia's Constitution will allow the signing and later ratification of the initialed bilateral agreement, thereby ensuring lasting peace," Bayramov said.

    Nazir: Ermənistan Konstitusiyasından ərazi iddialarının çıxarılması sülhün təmininə imkan yaradacaq
    Байрамов: Исключение территориальных претензий из Конституции Армении обеспечит прочный мир

