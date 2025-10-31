Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's efforts to restore cultural heritage in Karabakh and East Zangazur

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 14:56
    Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration of its cultural heritage on the liberated territories, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

    He noted that nearly three decades of military occupation by Armenia inflicted serious damage on the cultural heritage of Karabakh and East Zangazur, including the destruction, appropriation, and neglect of monuments, religious sites, museums, and historical landmarks.

    "In total, 1,891 cultural heritage sites were registered in the region - including 67 mosques, 738 monuments, 28 museums with more than 83,500 exhibits, four art galleries, 14 memorial complexes, and 1,107 cultural institutions - resulting in enormous cultural losses for Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.

    He emphasized that restoration and preservation of monuments are among the top priorities of Azerbaijan's post-occupation reconstruction efforts. However, landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose risks to specialists and locals, limiting access and slowing restoration progress.

    "Azerbaijan will continue to uphold and promote UNESCO"s core principles," the minister added.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan UNESCO Samarkand
    Ceyhun Bayramov Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurda Azərbaycanın mədəni irsinin bərpasından danışıb
    Байрамов рассказал о ходе восстановления культурного наследия Азербайджана в Карабахе и Зангезуре

