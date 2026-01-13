Bayramov: Azerbaijan hopes peace, stability to be established in Venezuela

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil Pinto, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on recent events in Venezuela as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela.

Bayramov expressed deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in recent incidents in Venezuela. He expressed hope that peace and stability would be restored and that Venezuela's unity would be preserved.

During the call, the Venezuelan minister provided detailed information on recent developments, noting that presidential duties were being successfully carried out and that state institutions remained functional. He also highlighted ongoing dialogue with the United States, the resumption of activities by US companies-particularly in the energy sector-and negotiations aimed at reopening embassies on a reciprocal basis.

The ministers emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as well as cooperation based on mutual support and solidarity within international organizations, particularly the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.