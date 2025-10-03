Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Bayraktar: Europe taking contradictory steps regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 08:11
    Europe is taking contradictory steps regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, Report informs referring to CNN Turk.

    "On the one hand, it's clear that Europe needs gas. Azerbaijan is ready to supply more gas to Europe. However, increasing production requires investment. At the same time, Europe is not demonstrating a unified policy in this direction," the minister noted.

