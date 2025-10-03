Bayraktar: Europe taking contradictory steps regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan
- 03 October, 2025
- 08:11
Europe is taking contradictory steps regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, Report informs referring to CNN Turk.
"On the one hand, it's clear that Europe needs gas. Azerbaijan is ready to supply more gas to Europe. However, increasing production requires investment. At the same time, Europe is not demonstrating a unified policy in this direction," the minister noted.
