Baku Urban Week to take place in Azerbaijan ahead of WUF13
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2025
- 12:28
Baku Urban Week will be held in Azerbaijan ahead of the main World Urban Forum (WUF13), UN-Habitat Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation Division Edlam Abera Yemeru said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.
"I am absolutely confident that Baku Urban Week will be of interest to many. It will be held under the direct leadership of the Government of Azerbaijan. This is a fantastic opportunity to mobilize national efforts, showcase national progress, and advance important initiatives related to adequate housing and sustainable urbanization," the UN-Habitat representative noted.
Latest News
14:03
ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030ICT
14:00
Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital developmentICT
13:53
Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directionsInfrastructure
13:51
ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief saysICT
13:50
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volumeEnergy
13:49
Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026Foreign policy
13:38
COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief saysICT
13:37
ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosionIncident
13:33