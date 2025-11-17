Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Baku Urban Week to take place in Azerbaijan ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:28
    Baku Urban Week to take place in Azerbaijan ahead of WUF13

    Baku Urban Week will be held in Azerbaijan ahead of the main World Urban Forum (WUF13), UN-Habitat Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation Division Edlam Abera Yemeru said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.

    "I am absolutely confident that Baku Urban Week will be of interest to many. It will be held under the direct leadership of the Government of Azerbaijan. This is a fantastic opportunity to mobilize national efforts, showcase national progress, and advance important initiatives related to adequate housing and sustainable urbanization," the UN-Habitat representative noted.

    World Urban Forum (WUF) Azerbaijan Baku Urban Week
    WUF13 öncəsində Azərbaycanda Bakı Şəhərsalma Həftəsi keçiriləcək
    Перед WUF13 в Азербайджане пройдет Бакинская неделя градостроительства

    Latest News

    14:03

    ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030

    ICT
    14:00

    Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development

    ICT
    13:53

    Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions

    Infrastructure
    13:51

    ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:50

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

    Energy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:38

    COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:37

    ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosion

    Incident
    13:33

    Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed