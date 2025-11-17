Baku Urban Week to take place in Azerbaijan ahead of WUF13

Baku Urban Week will be held in Azerbaijan ahead of the main World Urban Forum (WUF13), UN-Habitat Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation Division Edlam Abera Yemeru said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, Report informs.

"I am absolutely confident that Baku Urban Week will be of interest to many. It will be held under the direct leadership of the Government of Azerbaijan. This is a fantastic opportunity to mobilize national efforts, showcase national progress, and advance important initiatives related to adequate housing and sustainable urbanization," the UN-Habitat representative noted.