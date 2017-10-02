 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku to host Session of Interstate Council on Emergencies of Natural and Technogenic Character

    The meeting will discuss improving legal framework for cooperation

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The XXX meeting of the Interstate Council for Emergencies of Natural and Technogenic Character will be held in Baku on October 2-3.

    Report informs citing the Executive Committee of the CIS, Chairman of the Council will be elected for the next term.

    Then the participants of the meeting will sum up the results of their activities in 2016-2017, outline measures to improve cooperation and schedule of control checks of mutual notification of the CIS member states about natural and man-made emergency situations.

    Council members will discuss the issue of improving the legal framework for cooperation of the CIS countries in the field of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi