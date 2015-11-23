Baku to mark 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

Report informs referring to the Kazakh Embassy to Azerbaijan, celebration will take place on December 22. The event will bring together scientists, deputies, artists.

Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking Countries Ramil Hasanov, the Secretary General of TurkPA Zhandos Asanov, President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali and others are expected to attend the event.

On December 31, 2014 "The plan action for preparation and carrying out 550 years anniversary of the Kazakh khanate in 2015" was prepared by Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.