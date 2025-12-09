Baku slams inclusion of issues targeting Azerbaijan in Strategic Agenda for EU–Armenia Partnership

The inclusion of issues targeting Azerbaijan in the document titled "Strategic Agenda for EU–Armenia Partnership,", which sets the strategic priorities between the EU and Armenia for the next seven years, is unacceptable and, among others, negatively affects the prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a commentary on the document, Report informs.

"The wording in the introductory part of the document and several other sections such as 'Karabakh Armenians displaced following Azerbaijan's military operations,' in reference to Armenian residents who voluntarily migrated from Azerbaijan to Armenia following their refusal of reintegration plans proposed by Azerbaijan, as a partnership priority between the EU and Armenia, and the classification of those people as 'refugees' is a vivid example of bias against Azerbaijan," the MFA said.

"Moreover, the support for full, immediate and effective implementation of all relevant rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) expressed within the section on possible EU contributions to the regional normalisation processes, clearly refers to the well-known claims brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan," reads the statement.

According to the MFA, while it is entirely irrational to bring an issue of purely bilateral nature that directly concerns Azerbaijan and Armenia into an agenda with another party, such an approach also disregards the fact that Azerbaijan likewise has its own legitimate court proceedings against Armenia.