Baku, Riyadh to hold another round of interministerial political consultations

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia will hold the next round of inter-MFA political consultations in Baku this December, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, told Report.

"Political consultations are held annually. The most recent were held in Riyadh (in December 2024), and the next meeting is expected in Baku this December," the ambassador stated.

The diplomat hailed the organization of regular mutual visits at the ministerial and higher levels.

"There is very close coordination between the two countries on mutual visits, which is clear evidence of the strong ties between the two fraternal states," he emphasized.

The ambassador also praised the work of the Joint Azerbaijan-Saudi Business Council, co-chaired by Orkhan Mammadov, head of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDA).

"Business Council meetings are held annually, and the most recent was held in Azerbaijan. Saudi Arabia sent a large delegation, which I am personally pleased about. The main goal is to strengthen cooperation in trade," concluded Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.