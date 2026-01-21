Baku, Kabul mull interaction in mine clearance, emergency situations
Foreign policy
- 21 January, 2026
- 16:06
Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, Head of Afghanistan's National Disaster Preparedness Authority, has met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kabul Ilham Mammadov, Report informs via Afghan media.
The two sides discussed ways to cooperate in the management of natural disasters, mine clearance activities, cooperation on infrastructure projects, political and humanitarian relations, and several related issues.
