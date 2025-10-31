Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Baku Initiative Group expands global work on decolonization and reparations

    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 15:20
    The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has expanded the scope of its activities over the past year, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists, the organization's Executive Director, Abbas Abbasov, emphasized that reparations are an essential part of the decolonization process. "Within this framework, we have already launched international projects and are organizing conferences on a global scale," he said.

    Abbasov noted that the BIG actively addresses the issue of Belgian colonialism and other colonial practices of the 18th–20th centuries that were directed against humanity. "Although the public is well aware of these crimes, international organizations have yet to show an adequate response. As an international non-governmental organization, we aim to bring these issues to the global agenda and seek fair compensation," he stated.

    He added that the BIG has established cooperation with representatives from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the compensation process within the framework of international law. "We believe that after the first steps toward reparations, international attention to this issue will continue to grow," Abbasov said.

    The Executive Director also stressed that the BIG does not cooperate with any states for commercial purposes: "We review appeals from representatives of formerly colonized territories and establish international partnerships with them."

    Abbas Abbasov: BTQ reparasiyalarla bağlı beynəlxalq layihələrə başlayıb
    Аббас Аббасов: БИГ начала международные проекты по теме репараций

