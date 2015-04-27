Baku hosts the ​Conference "Geopolitical review of the Caspian: New role for Azerbaijan"

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Conference "Geopolitical review of the Caspian: New role for Azerbaijan" opened today in Baku. Report informs this event is organized by the NATO International School in Azerbaijan (NISA).

Opening the event, head of International Security Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Gaya Mammadov stressed the importance of security in the Caspian region.

"The Caspian Sea is rich with natural resources, especially oil and gas. Azerbaijan could utilize these resources for the people's benefit, the region and the whole world", said Gaya Mammadov.

He mentioned the energy projects that had been implemented in the region, told the conference participants about the geopolitical situation in the region.

The conference will discuss the geopolitical, military-political, economic and energy aspects of the Caspian region, the legal status of the Caspian region's security and Azerbaijan's role in it. It is attended by 40 students and young scientists from such countries as Germany, Bulgaria, Georgia, Canada, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine and others.

The Conference will complete on May 1.