Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting of special work group including deputy foreign ministers of Caspian states for development of convention on legal status of Caspian Sea.

Report informs, attendants will hold discussion on some points of draft convention on status of Caspian Sea, as well as preparation for meeting of foreign ministers.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov opened the meeting.