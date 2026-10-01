Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Baku hosts meeting of OTS defense industry heads

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:32
    Baku hosts meeting of OTS defense industry heads

    The second meeting of the heads of defense industry bodies of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku.

    According to Report, the meeting is taking place as part of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) and brings together representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

    The participants are expected to discuss the importance of partnership in the defense industry and areas of cooperation in the military-technical field.

    The first meeting of the heads of defense industry bodies of OTS member states was held last year in Istanbul as part of the IDEF 2025 International Defense Industry Fair.

    Baku hosts meeting of OTS defense industry heads
    Baku hosts meeting of OTS defense industry heads
    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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