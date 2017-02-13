Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Latvian Foreign Ministers

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, during the meeting ministers will discuss current state of bilateral relations between the two countries, regional and international issues, economic cooperation.

Later the meeting will continue in an extended format.

At the meeting the ministers will sign an agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Latvia on abolition of visas for holders of official passports.

Following the meeting, they will make a statement to the press.