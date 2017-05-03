Baku hosts first meeting of UAE-Azerbaijan business partners

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mohamed Ahmed Alqubaisi hosted the first meeting of the UAE-Azerbaijan business partners.

Report was informed in UAE Embassy, heads and representatives of various companies of Azerbaijan and UAE participated at the meeting. The topics of the discussions covered mutual investment opportunities, export and import issues, food security, airlines, etc.

At the meeting, UAE ambassador stressed the efforts of heads of the two states for the development of the political and economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan

The participants praised the work of the 6th session of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation held in Dubai last month.

At the meeting, UAE ambassador presented partnership certificates to the participants.

It was decided to hold such meetings regularly.