Bakayev: All conditions created for strong Azerbaijan–Central Asia relations

All the necessary conditions have been created to build strong relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev told Report on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) in Türkiye.

Bakayev noted that Azerbaijan's transport-logistics ties and energy interconnections were widely discussed at the forum: "We are located in the same region. In particular, the Middle Corridor is of great importance in this regard. This corridor connects Central Asian countries with the South Caucasus, while also linking Europe with China and Southeast Asia. I believe it is essential to continue our activities more actively in this direction."

Touching on Azerbaijan's relations with Central Asia within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Bakayev emphasized the platform's significant role: "Here, Turkic states can actively cooperate not only in political and economic fields but also in culture, heritage, and academic collaboration. I believe the future of this cooperation is very promising."