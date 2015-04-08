​Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Commissioner

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy, Johannes Hahn.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting two sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the issue of updating the European Neighborhood Policy.

Mr. Hahn will leave Azerbaijan on April 9.

Next four months the EU will hold consultations on the European Neighbourhood Policy, which involves 16 EU partner countries, including Azerbaijan. It is expected that the updated program will be adopted by October.