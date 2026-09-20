Azerbaijani veterans and their families visit Ankara Air Museum

A group of Azerbaijani veterans and their family members have visited the Ankara Air Museum Directorate.

According to Report, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense announced the visit on its X account.

The ministry said Azerbaijani veterans and their family members were received at the directorate on the occasion of September 19 - Veterans Day.

"Strong together, brothers together.

"At a meaningful program held at the Ankara Air Museum Directorate, we listened to the memories of our heroes and together shared the pride of our common history and victories," the ministry said.