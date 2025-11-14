Azerbaijani Prime Minister briefs ADB head on programs for liberated territories

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov briefed Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda on programs for the restoration and economic revival of territories liberated from occupation, and presented the investment potential of these regions.

According to Report, the information was released by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The parties highly appreciated the long-term and effective partnership between Azerbaijan and ADB.

It was emphasized that throughout the cooperation period, the Bank has supported the development of various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy. Satisfaction was also expressed with the successful implementation of joint projects in transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare, and other areas.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijan participates in ADB initiatives to assist least-developed countries and contributes to the Asian Development Fund at the Bank.

Special attention was given to the favorable investment and business climate created in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation on priority areas under the 2025–2029 Country Partnership Strategy, approved between Azerbaijan and ADB in July of this year, were discussed. In particular, projects on the expansion of the metro network, improvement of railway infrastructure, enhancement of the water supply system, and a number of other promising projects on the bilateral agenda were considered.