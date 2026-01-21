Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Azerbaijani President: We were faced with unjustified criticism over both Eurovision and COP

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 08:37
    Azerbaijani President: We were faced with unjustified criticism over both Eurovision and COP

    "We were faced with unjustified criticism over both Eurovision and COP," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    Noting that unjustified criticism was more about COP29, the head of state said: "Especially with respect to COP, we were accused that we are an oil-producing country and how can an oil-producing country host a COP. Though there have been countries before and after Azerbaijan which produce much more oil than Azerbaijan. But the question was about us, and I said that it is not our fault to have oil. We should not be blamed for that. We must be judged by how we manage the oil wealth and how it is fairly distributed in society."

    İlham Əliyev: Biz istər Avroviziya, istər COP-la bağlı əsassız tənqidlərlə üzləşdik
    Ильхам Алиев: Как во время "Евровидения", так и во время COP мы сталкивались с необоснованной критикой

