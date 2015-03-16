Azerbaijani President receives Qatar's Transport Minister

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Transport Minister of the State of Qatar, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Report informs. The minister Ahmed Jassim Saif Al-Sulaiti noted that he was deeply impressed by the modern transport infrastructure in the country and said that the talks with the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan were made to develop the cooperation. The minister stressed that there is great potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan and his visit was a good opportunity to discuss these issues.

The head of state said that significant work on the creation of regional transport infrastructure in both countries was done and the success was achieved in this field. Noting good opportunities for the development of transport cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar, the President stressed the importance of defining the perspectives in the transport sector and stepping up the joint efforts.