Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Movlud Cavusoglu.

Report informs, the President expressed assurance that the visit of the delegation led by Foreign Minister Movlud Cavusoglu will give a new impetus to the further expansion of Azerbaijan-Turkey relations. President Ilham Aliyev reminded that the state visit to Turkey and the next meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council were successful and noted the importance of discussing future plans on the joint venture during the visit.

The head of the state said that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are of great importance for our peoples and country, as well as, for the world and noted that the existing unity between the two countries is a guarantor of stability in the region.