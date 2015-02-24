Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by EU Special Representative

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by EU Special Representative for Human Rights Stavros Lambrinidis.

Report informs, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and also noted the importance of the expansion of these relationships in various areas at the meeting.

They also exchanged views on the state and prospects of the cooperation in economic, energy, transport, human rights, democracy and other areas during the meeting.